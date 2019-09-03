Clear

Power of the Community United Way of the Wabash Valley

North Clay Middle School, doors will open at 6pm pre-sale tickets are $15.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 11:35 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Power of the Community United Way of the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today cathy deal with the united way of the wabash valley stopped by news 10. she's here to talk about an event called power of the community. it's taking place on thursday september 19th at the north clay middle school in brazil, indiana. doors will open at 6 pm. tickets are 15 diollars for presale. for more information just call 812-448-1992 or visit the today cathy deal with the united way of the wabash valley stopped by news 10. she's here to talk about an event called power of the community. it's taking place on thursday september 19th at the north clay middle school in brazil, indiana. doors will open at 6 pm. tickets are 15 diollars for presale. for more information just call 812-448-1992 or visit the group's facebook page. today cathy deal with the united way of the wabash valley stopped by news 10. she's here to talk about an event called power of the community. it's taking place on thursday september 19th at the north clay middle school in brazil, indiana. doors will open at 6 pm. tickets are 15 diollars for presale. for more information just call 812-448-1992
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Sunny and warm Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Power of the Community United Way of the Wabash Valley

Image

Tuesday Weather Update

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire