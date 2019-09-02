Clear

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Nice and calm tonight with a low on the low 60's.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight will be a nice night. calm and comfortable under a clear sky as overnight lows drop to 61. tomorrow we'll hang onto sunshine, and things will be a little warmer than today. day time highs on tuesday climbing to 85. tomorrow night we start to see a pattern change. rain showers move in for the overnight. lows tomorrow night down to 62.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Good start to the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

