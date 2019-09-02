Speech to Text for Mullican Law Firm catches fire Monday evening

we're following breaking news out of terre haute tonight... that's where crews are battling a fire at a local business. at this time authorities have not released many details. but we do know it happened around 7:30 this evening at mullican law firm.. that's on south fifth street. when crews arrived they say they saw flames coming from the roof. no one was hurt. as of air time.. crews were still on the scene... we'll of course bring you any developments as the become available.