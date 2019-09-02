Clear

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

As students return to campus and start class, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is preparing for its upcoming performances.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nasal spray or the shot. "rose-hulman instutite of technology" has a lot of entertainment planned for "you" in the coming months. the "performing art series" at hatfield hall starts this week. there are 14 performances scheduled through next may. rose hulman, one of the great things is they love the terre haute-community and they want it to be a great place to work and a great place to live, and part of that is bringing in arts for our community. here's a quick look at "some" of this year's schedule--- comedian brian regan will be in town on thursday. in october, champions of magic will be at "rose." then next feburary, you can enjoy "russian national ballet presents: swan lake." there's much more to see, including "student performances." we have the schedule and ticket information at
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Good start to the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

A labor day tradition in Terre Haute continues

Image

Local Red Cross Volunteers head to south US

Image

Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

Image

Olive Garden serves lunch to first responders working the holiday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, partly cloudy. HIGH: 83

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire