Speech to Text for 'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

merit. as we've said... for some..today is a holiday to enjoy the day off from work. but for others.. it's business as usual. "yep. another day another dollar." news 10's jada huddlestun is live at a fire department in terre haute. she explains how firefighters are making it through the holiday with their second family. patrece... many people may be enjoying a cookout... some time at the lake, or just some quiet time. but firefighters here at station 5 are keeping busy. one of them told me says it's days like today.. they rely on their second family at the station. ian kull has worked at the terre haute fire department for two and a half years. he's working this labor day.. just like many other men and women across the wabash valley. "whether it be labor day, thanksgiving, christmas, easter, any of the holidays. all the major holidays, you know some businesses take the day off. public safety never takes rests. we never take the day off." even though these first responders are away from their families on days like today... it's something they know must be done. "24/7, 365. we're here everyday to provide a service and that's what we love to do and that's why we're here." even if they are working a holiday.. these men and women work together to see their families when possible. "sometimes that does take a toll on you, but we have a great brotherhood here at the terre haute fire department. you know there's people that have little children, and older gentlemen that their children are grown up, so times trades. if we need time off we're able to find out a way to spend a couple of hours with our family." it's the close friendships with other first responders that make working holidays a little easier. "we spend a third of our lives with the gentlemen at these firehouses and the ladies, and you know we build our own family here at the firehouse and then we have a family at home as well. it's pretty tight knit brother and sisterhood." first responders hope everyone enjoys their holiday.. but hope everyone celebrates safely. reporting live in downtown terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. a local business is making