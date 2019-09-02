Speech to Text for Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

happening right now.... there's a silver alert for a missing hoosier girl. police are investigating the disappearance of "skylea rayn carmack". she's missing from gas city, indiana. that's northeast of indianapolis. her picture is on your screen. investigators say she's 10 years-old. she's about 5 feet tall.. and weighs 100 pounds. she was last seen on saturday. she may be carrying a pink backpack, a blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow. if you see her... you should call