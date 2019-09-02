Speech to Text for Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many people spent this labor day enjoying a day off from work. but for some, today is more than just a break. good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10's dominic miranda was at the annual labor day parade this morning in terre haute. he joins us now live for more on what this day means to some workers in the wabash valley. patrece. . . it was right here behind me on wabash avenue where the parade stolled this morning in celebration. i spoke with a labor union man from local 157 plumbers and steamfitters. labor day has a lot of meaning for him. paul atterson is the treasurer for plumbers and steamfitters. when he celebrates labor day. . . he thinks of labor union workers. he told me the importance of those before him who fought for weekends and the 8-hour work day. he takes this day to celebrate the strides that trade unions have made. atterson also knows that labor day should be about spending time with friends and family. . "a lot of times you don't see anybody for the whole year except here on this day so most all of our members try and come." /// "it's a good day." its clear that labor day means different things to different people. . but one thing is for sure. . . many were celebrating today. reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10