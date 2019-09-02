Speech to Text for Local Red Cross Volunteers head to south US

this week. 60 thousand people in florida are looking for shelter as hurricane dorian makes it's way to the states. some local red cross volunteers are gearing up to help. across the country red cross volunteers have been getting ready to help when this hurricane hits. already...thousands of volunteers are on standby in the areas with blankets... cots... and other necessaties. 16 volunteers from indiana are already there. more are set to deploy...including some right here from the wabash valley. "that is one of the most heart warming experiences on one of the worst days of peoples lives. they need someone to talk to and sometimes that's all they need and that's why we're need and that's that's all they need and that's why we're there." the red cross says you can still help people affected by the hurricane for more information head on over to our website