Speech to Text for Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stations and more. more drivers are expected to be on the roads this evening...trying to get home after a long, holiday weekend. triple-a says more people are choosing to drive to their destination because of falling gas prices across the country. for that reason...indiana state police officers will be looking for distracted and impaired driving...and looking for folks not buckled up. ..."number one...make sure you have a designated driver if you need one to get home safely. make sure you're slowing down. don't drive distracted and make sure you're buckling up safely.." ames told safely.." buckling up safely.." ames told news 10...indiana state police departments across indiana received a grant from the federal government to put more officers on the interstates and state highways for this last long weekend