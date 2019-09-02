Speech to Text for Olive Garden serves lunch to first responders working the holiday

olive garden has stepped up to give back to all those first responders working. they stopped in to terre haute fire departments station 5 today. and brought with them a delcious lunch! with salads... breadsticks... and pasta. amanda thomas was helping serve them today. she says it's the least they can do for these men and women working today. "they do stuff everyday for us. i mean one day out of the year if we can do something for them to give back to them and let them know that they're important too, and what they do everyday is awesome." every year -- olive garden picks local first responders to give back to. including city... county... and university officers... fire