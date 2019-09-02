Speech to Text for Monday: Patchy fog early, partly cloudy. HIGH: 83

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86 today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86 today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86 today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86 today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86