Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an illinois an illinois community said goodbye to a trooper with ties to the wabash valley. the family of illinois state trooper nick hopkins laid him to rest on sunday. hopkins died in the line of duty on august 23rd. the illinois state police heritage foundation has created a memorial fund for hopkins' family -- if you'd like to donate. hopkins used to live in clark county, illinois. a bicknell, indiana man faces rape charges. authorities arrested andrid hernandez last week. a woman told police andred hernandez climbed through her bedroom window and sexually assaulted her. hernandez also faces charges of burglary, sexual battery, and residential entry. the death toll in saturday's mass shooting in texas rose to seven on sunday. two more people died from their injuries. nearly two dozen more people were hurt. governor greg abbott visited the wounded and the people treating them sunday. three victims are law enforcement officers. one is a 17-month-old girl. authorities do not believe there's any connection to domestic or international terrorism. hurricane dorian came ashore on grand bahama island sunday night. right now it's a category 5 storm. it's already being called one of the most powerful storms ever! we're hearing about widespread power outages already. the government has now disconnected the public water service as the storm bears down. efforts are underway to teach young people about the dangers of vaping in indiana. indiana launched a 2-point-1 million dollar campaign called "what's beyond the haze." roughly 2-hundred people have gotten seriously sick from vaping. one person has died. the campaign is social media, text, and school based. a 20-18 survey found nearly 20-percent of high school students are vaping. sports betting is now legal in the state of indiana. governor eric holcomb placed the inaugural bet at indiana grand casino sunday afternoon. indiana is now the 12th state to allow sports betting. most of indiana's 13-state regulated casinos and three off-track betting parlars plan to offer sports betting by the end of the month. today is labor day! it's a day meant to celebrate the men and women who work to maintain this country. there are events happening across the country to mark the occasion. here are just a few parades happening across the valley. in terre haute... the labor day parade starts at 11am. you can line up along wabash avenue. the parade starts at 11th street and heads west. there will be a labor day picnic at fairbanks park following the parade. in bicknell, indiana... the labor day parade is at noon. it's part of the annual heritage festival. in palestine, illinois... the labor day parade starts at 10am and runs from main street to leaverton park. today: patchy fog early, partly cloudy. high: 83 tonight: partly cloudy, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: sunny, warmer. high: 86 that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday. but straight ahead - the news continues.. on the c-b-s this morning. we'll be back with a news and weather update for you.. in about "20"- minutes. thanks for watching.. and have a great