Speech to Text for Walk to End Alzheimer's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"felicia stewart from "felicia "felicia stewart from the alzheimer's association stopped by news 10. she's talking about an upcoming event called walk to end alzehimers. it takes place on saturday, september 14th. it's at fairbanks park in terre haute. registration begins at 8