Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

7th street in vigo county. people in one wabash valley community are revisiting their past this weekend. the city of bicknell, indiana hosted a ceremony today to open a time capsule from 19-69. the ceremony happened at southside park. it's part of the 20-19 bicknell heritage festival. the time capsule featured letters written from 50 years ago to be given to relatives in the community today. folks in the community stopped by to to check out the piece of history. news 10 caught up with those at the ceremony. they say they're looking forward to the tradition that's bringing everyone together. "just the comrodery of the community. we have a lot of folks that are back in bicknell for the first time in several years, and so we hope to continue that atmosphere in our city. this is just something that brings the community together. it's a once in a lifetime event, and so we hope it's impactful for many years to come." a new time capsule was buried during the ceremony. it will
