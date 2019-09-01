Clear

Climbing Café nears completion

Climbing Café nears completion

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 8:52 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 8:52 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Climbing Café nears completion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are vaping. work on a new business near top guns in terre haute is almost done. work at the "climbing cafe" has been going on all summer. owners say part of the business could be ready tomorrow. it will allow rock climbing enthusiasts to do some indoor climbing. work is still being done on the cafe side. owners told news 10 on friday... the plan is to have the rock climbing portion of the business open monday. they say it's a place the whole family can come out and ejnoy some fun. "we want an enviornment that is very family friendly that is going to teach a lot of new people to climb, and we'll have delicious coffee over there. some healthy smoothies that are fresh blended right in front of you. a couple of sandwhich options, and of course the climbing that you see behind me." the cimbling cafe is located on south 7th street in vigo
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Image

Climbing Café nears completion

Image

Celebrating Labor Day

Image

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Image

Many attend Little Italy Festival

Image

Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire