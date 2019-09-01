Speech to Text for Celebrating Labor Day

spend time with family." honoring the nations' workforce... that's what labor day is all about... and it means many can enjoy an extra long weekend. labor day is tomorrow. it's a day to celebrate the achievements of american works. it means many people have tomorrow off of work! news 10's richard solomon ventured out to see how people are using the 3-day weekend. richar} while some travel for labor day... others are taking the time off to sit back and relax. i wanted to know what people are doing this long holiday weekend. here's what i found... pk} for some... it's a 3 day weekend. many don't have to worry about getting up at the crack of dawn on monday "i'm not use to it *laughs* " i caught up with bill coffman at baesler's market. he says having this three day weekend is a luxury for him. "it's nice to relax sometimes. catching up on chores i don't have time for the rest of the week so kind of work the holiday away but get caught up on some stuff" as you can imagine... some will be grilling outside. "i'm sure they're going to fix me a steak dinner its going to be wonderful." connine huff told me she's going to see all her kids and grandkids when she gets off of work. huff says the holiday gives her a chance to be with the people who matter to her the most. "youet a breather from work and just enjoying the quality of the family." richar} whatever fun you are having this weekend... just remember to be safe on the roads. extra patrols will be out on the roads through the holiday. back to you. there are several events there are there are several events planned for tomorrow. this is all to celebrate hard working people! here are just a few parades happening across the valley. in terre haute... the labor day parade starts at 11am. you can line up along wabash avenue. the parade starts at 11th street and heads west. there will be a labor day picnic at fairbanks park following the parade. in bicknell, indiana... the labor day is at noon. it's part of the annual hertiage festival. in palestine, illinois... the labor day parade starts at 10am and runs from main street