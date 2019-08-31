Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

of the tampa bay rays. football wasn't the only sport in action this saturday as class 1a volleyball saw a pair of powerhouses face off early in the season. barr-reeve in the championship game facing off with host lcc in the catholic central volleyball invite. 1st set, vikings set the ball for their killer anna ballangee and she sends it home. later in the set, barr-reeve sets it up for the outside hit again, this time for sophmore sarah graber. vikings in control of this one and sometimes they make it look too easy. hannah graber with the vicious spike to secure game one for barr-reeve. the vikings beat lcc on their own floor in straight sets 25-20 and 25-18. barr-reeve remains