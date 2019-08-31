Clear

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Barr-Reeve faced off with LCC in the championship game of the Catholic Central Invite.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 11:39 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the tampa bay rays. football wasn't the only sport in action this saturday as class 1a volleyball saw a pair of powerhouses face off early in the season. barr-reeve in the championship game facing off with host lcc in the catholic central volleyball invite. 1st set, vikings set the ball for their killer anna ballangee and she sends it home. later in the set, barr-reeve sets it up for the outside hit again, this time for sophmore sarah graber. vikings in control of this one and sometimes they make it look too easy. hannah graber with the vicious spike to secure game one for barr-reeve. the vikings beat lcc on their own floor in straight sets 25-20 and 25-18. barr-reeve remains
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Image

Many attend Little Italy Festival

Image

Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Image

Helping the homeless one cut at a time

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 2

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week