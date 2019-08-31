Speech to Text for Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

years since the end of world war two. that's why the indiana military museum in vincennes held its 12th annual "salute to the veterans." it's a way to say thank you to those who have served... but also teach the importance of world war two history. there were war reenactments... artifact vendors... and a fly over aircraft service. one of the guest speakers at today's event was leighton willhite. willhite speaks at several local schools in the wabash valley about his time in iwo jima, japan during world war two. he says it's important to teach younger generations. "the younger generation spends more time listening to me now than they did years ago. there's very little taught in high school as far as world war ii goes, so when i start on iwo jima, they really get excited over it." students students from riverton parke... west vigo... and south vigo high schools were at today's event. the commemoration continues tomorrow from