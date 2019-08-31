Speech to Text for WIC Girls Golf Championship

football wasn't the only sport in action this saturday as northview hosted this year's wic golf championship... 11 teams took the course earlier this morning at forest park. on hole 16, look at this near perfect approach shot by northviews brooklee bussing. after that approach, bussing looking at this put for birdie and it falls in. bussing lead all players with a final score of 79. still on 16, northview's carsen kikta goes a little wide on her tee shot, but this approach is useful as she finds the front end of the green. she has a long put attempt for birdie and it comes up just short, she'd tap in for par. kikta finished the day in sixth place with a final round of 86. northview wins the wic confernce with a final team score of 342. indian creek,