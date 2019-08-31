Clear

WIC Girls Golf Championship

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Speech to Text for WIC Girls Golf Championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football wasn't the only sport in action this saturday as northview hosted this year's wic golf championship... 11 teams took the course earlier this morning at forest park. on hole 16, look at this near perfect approach shot by northviews brooklee bussing. after that approach, bussing looking at this put for birdie and it falls in. bussing lead all players with a final score of 79. still on 16, northview's carsen kikta goes a little wide on her tee shot, but this approach is useful as she finds the front end of the green. she has a long put attempt for birdie and it comes up just short, she'd tap in for par. kikta finished the day in sixth place with a final round of 86. northview wins the wic confernce with a final team score of 342. indian creek,
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Image

Helping the homeless one cut at a time

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down