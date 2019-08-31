Speech to Text for Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

some wabash some wabash valley pizza lovers are no doubt feeling the pain right now. goodie house pizza hosted the death wish challenge today. there -- you can find a pizza so hot -- you have to sign a waiver. news 10's tilly marlatt was there for the challenge and shows us the sights... sounds... and real pain! pizza lovers were all smiles at goodie house pizza... until the took their first bite of the death wish pizza. nat pop:15 mintue} andrew perkins helped with the challenge. he says it is not for the faint of heart. "someone with breathing problems or congested heart failure i wouldn't recommend eating it." contestants from near and far traveled to sullivan for the competition. all with the hope of signing the goodie house pizza wall of flame. nat po} contestants had to use gloves... and only got one bottle of water... to try to stay cool. e-m-ts were also on site in case the competition got a little too intense. "kind of give you an idea of a baseline. a jalapeno is twenty five hundred to five thousand, it's four hundred times hotter than a jalapeno.it's hot." it wasn't too long before contestants were asking for togo boxes. but one man was set on cleaning his pizza pan. nat po} billy bishop from sullivan says it's going to be a while before his next slice of pizza. "i'm not going to have that pizza again." bishop may not eat another slice of the death wish pizza... but if you think you are up for the challenge, the pizza is still on the menu. reporting from sullivan, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. so many so many so many people wanted to compete today... there were two rounds. tilly also tells