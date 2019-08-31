Speech to Text for Little Italy Art show

folks from all over the wabash valley are coming together for some fun in one local community. the little italy festival is underway in clinton, indiana this holiday weekend. the fun is all happening right now! the festival helps celebrate clinton's cultural and historical development. you can enjoy food and entertainment... and even take part in some grape stomping. there is also an art show going on today. news 10 stopped by the show to check out the art work. local painters say they hope events like this encourage other painters to express themselves. "there's a lot of good artists out there. a lot of people out there have the talent and don't do it you know." if you haven't checked out the fun yet.. you still have time.