Clear

Little Italy Art show

Little Italy Art show

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Little Italy Art show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

35-hundred dollars for coda. folks from all over the wabash valley are coming together for some fun in one local community. the little italy festival is underway in clinton, indiana this holiday weekend. the fun is all happening right now! the festival helps celebrate clinton's cultural and historical development. you can enjoy food and entertainment... and even take part in some grape stomping. there is also an art show going on today. news 10 stopped by the show to check out the art work. local painters say they hope events like this encourage other painters to express themselves. "there's a lot of good artists out there. a lot of people out there have the talent and don't do it you know." if you haven't checked out the fun yet.. you still have time. the
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Image

Helping the homeless one cut at a time

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down