Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the council the council on domestic abuse is one step closer to reaching it's 150-thousand dollar goal thanks to another local business. baesler's market in terre haute held a cookout today to raise money for coda. folks stopped by the cookout to get a ribeye sandwich meal. all the money was given right back to coda. many people even just made a donation instead of buying the food. those at coda say they're so grateful for the continous support from the community. "the support from the community is amazing.we were in jepordy of shutting down our services, and hopefully now that's not the case. the support from the community has come from every angle. individuals, businesses, everyone is coming together. it really means that we can continue our services for a long time into the future." those at baesler's say more than 500 people stopped by today's fundraiser. the community raised