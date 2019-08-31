Speech to Text for Helping the homeless one cut at a time

fresh hair cuts... full bellies... and hope. that's what one wabash valley woman is offering to people... struggling on the streets. good evening and thank you for joining for news 10 at six. a terre haute woman says it's up to all of us to help those struggling hardest in our communities. she's living that message through free haircuts and offering free food to the homeless. news 10's richard solomon has her story and more on how this kindness is impacting others. it's new for you tonight at six. trish white told me if you want to see change in the community you have to make sure you're doing "your" part. vigo county has nearly 600 people who are homeless. white says this act of kindness is a start to helping every single person. normally trish white cuts hair inside the queen city signature shop. but on saturday..she moved her chair outside to help people in need. "there's a lot of people that need that extra help and they don't have anything they don't have food they don't have drinks and it came across me that if we can offer the hand then we should do it" white and others dedicated saturday to "be" that helping hand. they made sure folks had something warm to eat..clothes to put on their backs..and other necessities. white personally cut people's hair. she says one by one...she hopes to help get people back on their feet. "it's just about goal oriented and just telling them we're here to support you we don't want to see you down and we do want to help you" briana freeman was a volunteer. she told me it was refreshing to see her sister take matters in her own hands. "everyone has rough times we've been there and we know what it's like to be in a tough spot so if we can give back to others we certainly will" white says she's not going to stop until she see's a change in the community. "we can be on the highest spectrum and at any given moment something can happen and were right there at the bottom. we're just here to make sure we do what they need and that's it." white says there will be more chances to volunteer and help those in need in the near future. back to you.