welcome back... north vermillion has just owned bragging right in vermillion county over the last decade... they've beaten their rivals south vermillion nine straight times... falcons head coach brian crabtree told me earlier in the week he wanted to keep that streak going because he didn't want to hear about it for the next 365 days otherwise.... coach crabtree and his 1a, second ranked falcons visited south vermillion... second quarter.....brennan ellis finds his favorite target in this game in nick myers....these two hooked up four times through the air for scores....falcons 14-7.. late first half...north vee marching but south vermillion comes up with a big defensive play to end the half...thomas brooks with the interception.... south vermillion head coach greg barrett keeps telling me his running back ann--tho--knee-o knee--ev-vez is a d1 product... knee-ev-vez shows that here on this 21 yard touchdown run....that ties the game at 14 in the third quarter.... but north vermillion has superman and you can't lose with that guy...i'm talking about brennan ellis, the qb accounted for six touchdowns in this game...he gets in from three yards out... south vermillion gives north vermillion a game, but the falcons win 42-28.... north vermillion has won 10 straight in this series... 1a, seventh ranked parke heritage was on the road at covington.... trojans came out and punched parke heritage in the mouth...covington qb colton brown 27 yards to daniel keller...covington 7-nothing... parke heritage offense started slow but they would heat up....logan white fires to noble johnson for a big gain.... johnson fumbles but his teammate anthony wood hustles and gets the fumble recovery....still wolves football.. same drive....whtie and johnson hook up again for a short td pass.... parke heritage rolls 60-24....the 60 points in a single-game record for the wolves... . it was week one over illinois tonight...marshall is looking to bounce back from a four and five season last year,,,, the lions opened at home against lawrenceville.... marshall qb luke cook rolls out and throws a perfect dart to jacob shaffner.....shaffner never slows down as he races into the endzone....lions off to a great start, their up six-nothing... lawrenceville qb brenyn winningham on the keeper...he's a tough guy to bring down....he should have been stopped for a minimum gain, his second effort gets a first down for the indians.... marshall ball luke cook finds his big six-five tight end lance rees.... one tackler isn't bringing him down....nice yards after contact here by rees... marshall opens their season with a 28-16 win over lawrenceville.. . red hill was at home hosting flora.... the salukis trying to get something going but they fumble the ball here...blaine dickey recovers for flora. after the turnover the wolves look to capitalize with the deep ball down the sideline and caught by cole young. flora in the red zone. later in the drive, quick pass to alex wiles in the flat, he gets a great block and then breaks a pair of arm tackles on his way into the end zone. flora starts the season 1-0 as they beat red hill 26 to 6. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight, which is sponsored by riddell national bank... northview th north west vigo.... sports 10 smashes of the night..... terre haute north kyle mccullough mic-call-if time now for our subway play of the night.... west vigo qb dane andrews 7 td passes tonight...school single game record....12 on the season...