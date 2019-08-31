Speech to Text for Segment 2

welcome back... what a home opener for northview, they welcomed one of the best programs in the state in evansville memorial... the tigers have made back to back state finals appearance.... it was a special night in brazil....northview debuted their new field turf.... 1st qtr, memorial looking to add to their early lead but zack calandrilla comes up with the big sack to holt the tigers momentum. 2nd qtr, northview catches memorial napping as keegan garrison connects with noah minor for the big gain...knights drive would stall on the goaline. later in the 2nd, tigers looking for another touchdown but ilias gordon and braxton sampson come up with the gang sack...tigers would have to settle for a field goal. not the outcome the knights were hoping for on their new field as evansville memorial beats northview 24 to nothing. sports 10's dominic miranda took in one of our two big rivalary games tonight... he joins us now to recap the sullivan-linton showdown.... thanks marty.... sullivan was not only trying to improve to two and ohh on the season, but the arrows were looking for their first win at linton since 2009.... it was a packed house at roy williams field and miner nation certainly had a lot to cheer about linton hosted sullivan and sported a 21 to zero lead heading into the second half thanks in part nifty runs like this one from senior lance dyer. sullivan didn't back down in the second half though as junior quarterback tristan drake hits his biiiggg 6-4 tight end jackson shake for the touchdown to pull the arrows within 14 in the 3rd quarter. these two connected quite a bit tonight and check out the juggling one hand grab by shake here. outstanding concentration by the big man. this set up this touchdown toss between guess who? shake n bake? how bout drake and shake. but the miners weren't done pounding the run game as senior luke lannan breaks off the 40 yard scoot down the sidelines after a nasty stiffarm and puts the miners back in the redzone. and that set up the nail in the coffin from miner qb trey goodman to the birthday boy! devyn robertson prancees into the endzone. the miners regain bragging rights over sullivan in this rivalry with a 35 to 12 victory. we now head to farmersburg where north daviess traveled to face north central in a battle of class 1a. north daviess was looking for a two and ohh start to the season and boy were both teams fired up for this one. this was a defensive battle to start as north daviess qb reed tanner drops back and intercepted by the senior tyler young as he almost takes it all the way back. but the cougars got them back with a pick of their own as lamson ted picks off north central qb peyton seay and gets north daviess in the redzone. the very next play senior running back d-j owens bounces off tacklers and dives for the pylon to put north daviess on top 8 to nothing after the 2 point conversion. north daviess never looked back as they cruise in this one to a victory 28 to nothing. that's it from my two games guys. back to you. vincennes lincoln's dominating season opening win at evansville bosse moved the alices to 11th in the 3a polls.... the alices were back in action tonight at home, entertaining boonville... vincennes defense was awesome in week one and looking just as good tonight on this play...jed barnett leads a host of guys in green for the stop.... you know the alices offense is going to go through running back rae haislip...he's tough dude to bring down...he picks up some hard yards.... alices qb coleton pfoff running for his life here. no one open....he does a good job of breaking some tackles and picking up some positive yards... all vincennes: it was a rough night for the vicnennes offense....they could only manage six points... boonville gets the road win 19-6.... washington was looking for win number one on the season, they were at evasnville bosse... each week hatchets qb trey reed shows off his arm....he flings it to jacob carrico who not only makes the catch, but stops on the dime...spins and free's himself up...he says....see ya....touchdown washington... the hatchets momentum wouldn't last long....ensuing kickoff.... tashmond starks kills every bit of it.. the senior taking it all the way to the house.. that young man has some speed.... evansville bosse wins....hatchet s fall to ohh and two on the season.... we're far from done, we still have highlights from the vermillion county showdown between north and south vee... along, with parke heritage action... and it was opening night over in illinois....we made stops in marshall and red hill when in the