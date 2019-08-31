Speech to Text for Segment 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening and welcome to in the zone.... we had an exciting week one and things looked even bigger on the schedule tonight... we had a chance for all three of the vigo county schools to start a season two and ohh... plus, we had our first big rivalry games of the season in the area of the season rivalry games our first big plus, we had two and ohh... start a season two and ohh... plus, we had our first big rivalry games of the season in the area with linton-sullivan and north vermillion and south vermillion colliding... and the season finally got underway over in illinois, with week one action... in all we have highlights from 12 games tonight... no one in the wabash valley picked up a bigger win last week than terre haute south... the braves upset 4a, second ranked evansville central..... when i stopped by practice this week head coach tim herrin made it clear to me... his message to his ballclub was to make sure their huge week one win isn't the highlight of their season.... the braves on the road tonight at evansville harrison... south goes to their air game early....caleb stultz drops it in the bread basket to daonta wade who makes the nice grab.... that 42 yard pickup sets up allen haire to rumble in from six yards out....today's allen's birthday....happy birthday young man! jacob rutledge had two rushing tds for south...he was also getting the job done on the other side of the ball...look at this awesome leaping interception by rutledge....list en to this. the braves defense held harrison to minues 10 yards of total offense.... that stultz to wade combo worked so well earlier the braves go back to it... wade does a great job of breaking the tackle and staying on his feet as he stumbles his way into the endzone... braves win 41-0....terre haute south is 2-0 for the first time since 2014... a win tonight would give terre haute north a two and ohh start for just the third time in the last 10 years.... the patriots hosted princeton.... 3rd qtr, tigers trying to mount some offense but jack dailey is having none of that with this pass break up forcing 4th down. tigers decide to go for it on 4th down, no one touches griffin klingerman, he comes up with the strip sack for the patriots, princeton would recover the ball but turn it over on downs. next patriots drive, qb matt gauer looking down field, finds no one, so he takes off, 30 yard scramble before stepping out at the 5 yard line. two plays later, jace russell up the middle and in. patriots lead 35-0 and we go to the running clock. the patriots beat the tigers 38 to nothing and move to two and oh... west vigo was looking to knock off crawfordsville for the fifth year in a row... dane andrews was the story of this game....the vikings qb finds kaleb hannahs who picks up a big chunk of yards for the vikings... andrews then tosses it to zander wilbur who does most of the work on this touchdown pass.... wilbur carries four crawfordsville defenders on his way into the endzone... andrews was a man among boys.....he threw a school single game record seven touchdowns...yes, seven...he says patrick mahomes who...just kidding.. andrews the td pass to brandon stroud... behind dane andrews 7 tds, west vigo wins 45-18... time to take our first timeout, when we come back we'll head to brazil....northview had a special home opener... and we also make stops at linton, north central and