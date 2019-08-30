Speech to Text for Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

a bicknell, indiana man is facing charges of rape. indiana state police arrested andrid hernandez today. a female victim said he climbed through a window.. into her bedroom. then, she said he sexually assaulted her. the alleged rape happened in july in bicknell. hernandez's charges are rape.. burglary.. sexual battery..