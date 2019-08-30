Speech to Text for One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

evening. we are following breaking news tonight... police are investigating a shooting in terre haute. it happened about an hour ago at the burger king on east wabash avenue. just moments ago, police released new information. one man was shot in the leg. they're saying that man said he was a victim in an attempted robbery. he's being treating for non-life threatening injuries. police say the victim describes the suspects and a "male and female wearing masks." if you have any information about this case... please call the terre haute