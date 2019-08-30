Speech to Text for Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

picking up picking up after others...even if it means getting nothing in return. making the streets of fontanent a little cleaner....that's what makes this months make a difference winner stand out. news 10's "jordan kudisch" has more on their unique story. pk} jorda} "so we have two awards to give to you. this is on behalf of wthi and williams brothers we wanna give you guys the make a difference award for 2019 of august so you guys are the winners this month so i'll hand these over to you." na} on your morning commute you may see these women walking the streets with a smile on their faces and trash bags in hand. sot:s} "we started out we were just walking." na} at first those walks were just about exercise. later it became something much more. sot:s} "and then we thought let's pick up the trash." "sue ann butts" and her sister "peggy robinson" spend every morning cleaning up the streets of fontanet. na} five days a week...rain or shine...you can find them alongside the road collecting garbage. sot:} "when we first started there was so much trash it was unreal." sot:s} "we found whole bags of trash, we found trash with animal remains in it and you know cans, just everything." na} no matter how many bags it takes...they keep coming back each morning. and if they miss a day...community members are the first to notice. sot:} "oh yeah, they expect us out there. if we're not out there some of them will stop and say 'we haven't seen ya in a while where ya been?" na} while they see it as a small act...bit by bit...it's making the town of fontanent a cleaner place to live. sot:s} "i don't know that i deserve it but we're older but yet were out here trying to do something that makes a difference." sot:} "kinda special so i don't really know what to say just other than thank you." na} reporting in fontanet with photojournalist devan ridgway, jordan kudisch, news 10. if you know someone making a difference in your community...you can nominate the. all you have to do is head on over to our website and on over to our to do is head all you have the. u can nominate community...yoyour difference in making a someone if you know if you know someone making a difference in your community...you can nominate the. all