Speech to Text for Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

to w-t-h-i-tv dot com. the pioneer city rodeo is going on this weekend in palestine, illinois. the first rodeo kicks off this evening. this is the 66th year for the labor day weekend celebration. live entertainment and other activities will take place throughout the weekend. the event wraps up monday with the annual labor day parade along main street in palestine. rodeo chairman "marcus deckard" shares with news 10 what this event means to the community. "this weekend means everything to the community. it's huge. i mean it livens up this whole community from the rodeo to the carnival to the main street madness. the community comes alive this weekend. it all comes together to help support it." tickets for the event are twenty dollars at the gate. you can purchase tickets online prior to the event. more information is on our website w-t-h-i