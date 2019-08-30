Speech to Text for Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

. . they wanted to do what they could to help. terre haute north vigo high school received a special honor. the indiana high school athletic association gave the school a sportsmanship award. north was one of only 17 high schools in the state to receive the award. it's based on the 20-18....20-19 season. officials take several factors into account when handing out this award. they include the number of students and staff who attend events and the number of fans, student athletes and staff kicked out of games. news 10 spoke with athletic director kris painter. she says she's excited by the news. "we're more concerned about the types of individuals that leave north high school not necessarily the win loss record. nobody's going to remember that. they're going to remember t hose kids that go above and beyond." terre haute north received terre haute terre haute north received a score of 110. that's in the "excellent"