Duke Energy crews begin to bring down generating station

the old duke generating station in west terre haute has seen it's final days. the plant has served several folks in the wabash valley for 63 years. but duke energy crews are preparing to bring the building down. and the man behind the demolition is reminiscing about "his" days at the plant. news 10's richard solomon is live from the facility. he takes us on the grounds and shares one man's story. mike wertz used to work in the plant in the early 2000's now he's the man in charge for bringing this place you see behind me down! he says it's a hard thing to do. but he'll never forget all the memories it brought him. for over 10 years mike wertz wore a hard hat like this..as a worker at the old duke generating station in west terre haute. "i wouldn't go home for 24 hours working in there, it's truly blood sweat and tears" but it's time for the old coal-fired power station to meet it's grave. from 1953-2016...it's provided energy to many in the wabash valley and across the state. wertz is now the demolition manager in charge of bringing the building down. he told me time has caught up to it. "continuous improvement lives in everything although these units were efficient and great they could not compete economically. it's tough" "in 1954 this building costs 113 million dollars to make today if it were built the exact same way it would cost get this 3 billion dollars" i also talked to rick burger from duke enegry while at the plant. he told me right now they're cleaning up the facility in order to tear it down. it's a process that takes 4 years to finish. burger says it wasn't an easy decision. "this machine has really produced well for duke energy. you know it's a sad day but we know that technology changes" wertz told me it's a bittersweat feeling to be in the position he's in. but he'll never forget all that went into this place he called home. "this plant served it's life great than whatever was on the design. it meet the duty well with great folks committed with the same goal" wertz told me they hope to be done with everyting by november of next year. reporting live in west terre haute im news 10's richard solomon back to you. you have a back to you.