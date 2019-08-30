Clear

Indiana Military Museum to honor World War II veterans in an annual event

Indiana Military Museum to honor World War II veterans in an annual event

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Indiana Military Museum to honor World War II veterans in an annual event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash a wabash valley museum is getting ready to honor world war "2"-veterans this labor day weekend. the indiana military museum is having it's 12th annual "salute to the veterans of world war two." that's in vincennes. the museum is hosting battle reenactments as well as aircraft fly overs. each day... there will be "2"-battles held representing what would have happened in world war "2". the event is free to the public. the only charge is "3"- dollars for parking. museum curator "jim osborne" says it's important to pay respect to those who helped preserve our freedom. "we want the young people especially to know what the greatest generation did for us, for the country, for the whole world. and this is the best way to learn it first hand." the salute the salute to the veterans for world war "2" runs from "9" to "5" on saturday and 9 to 4 on sunday. they will also have a u-s-o style camp
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down