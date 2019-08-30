Speech to Text for Indiana Military Museum to honor World War II veterans in an annual event

a wabash a wabash valley museum is getting ready to honor world war "2"-veterans this labor day weekend. the indiana military museum is having it's 12th annual "salute to the veterans of world war two." that's in vincennes. the museum is hosting battle reenactments as well as aircraft fly overs. each day... there will be "2"-battles held representing what would have happened in world war "2". the event is free to the public. the only charge is "3"- dollars for parking. museum curator "jim osborne" says it's important to pay respect to those who helped preserve our freedom. "we want the young people especially to know what the greatest generation did for us, for the country, for the whole world. and this is the best way to learn it first hand." the salute the salute to the veterans for world war "2" runs from "9" to "5" on saturday and 9 to 4 on sunday. they will also have a u-s-o style camp