Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. northeast wind around 7 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. a wabash valley museum is getting ready to honor world war "2"-veterans this labor day a wabash valley museum is getting tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. northeast wind around 7 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. northeast wind around 7 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. northeast wind around 7 mph. saturday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.