Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman welcomes incoming freshman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

w-t-h-i t-v dot com. it's move-in day for rose-hulman's class of 20-23. more than "5"-hundred first-year students from around the globe arrived on campus this afternoon. those students come from "37"-states and "11"-differen countries. orientation activities begin tonight. classes