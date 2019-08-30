Clear

Renaming Honey Creek Mall? Leaders hold a contest to give mall new name and logo

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

those at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. you have an opportunity to rename "honey creek mall." the vigo county mall is under new ownership. the new owner wants to generate excitement through a logo invention and naming contest. you can submit a logo design and a new name. winners get a 5-hundred dollar giftcard to shop stores in the mall. you can submit your ideas online. we've got a link to the contest rules on our website.
