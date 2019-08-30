Clear

Indiana farmers now have access to low-interest loans after rainy planting season

Indiana farmers now have access to low-interest loans after rainy planting season

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

3 to 5 mph. hoosier farmers can now get financial help after a difficult planting season. indiana governor eric holcomb just announced farmers in all 92-counties will be elegible for help. governor holcomb sent a letter to the u-s secretary of agriculture back in july. he requested assistance after indiana saw excessive rain and flooding during planting season. that request was approved with a natural disaster declaration. this means farmers can apply for low interest emergency loans. the money can be used to pay bills... reorganize... or refinance certain debts. farmers will have to work through the farm service agency. we have more information about all of
