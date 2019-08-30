Speech to Text for Terre Haute man arrested for Sullivan bank robbery

it helps coda reach it's goal. thanks to your tips.. a terre haute man has been arrested for a recent bank robbery. yesterday afternoon... "32"-year-old "kevin bonds" was picked up in elkhart county by the indiana state police and the u-s marshals task force. he's accused of robbing the fifth third bank in sullivan last friday. police say "bonds" walked into the bank... handed the teller an envelope with a note demanding cash... and then left. "bonds" remains in the elkhart county jail on "15"-thousand dollars bond. he's expected to be brought back to sullivan county to face "1"-count