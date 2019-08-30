Clear

Fifi's holds steps up to help CODA

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

your screen... 1- 742-0787 many businesses and organizations have stepped up in the couple of weeks to support coda. fifi's lunchbox is just the latest to join the long list to raise money for the cause. today... the restaurant is opening it's doors to ensure that coda's doors stay open. "10"-percent of the total sales for the day will be donated to coda. the restaurant will be open until "9"-o'clock. fifi's expressed how many employees and friends have used coda's services. co-owner claudine hann said -- while it may be a small part -- she hopes
