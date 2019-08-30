Speech to Text for Group holds butterfly released to honor overdose victims

mother. a big celebration of life happened in terre haute today. but it also brought awareness to a tough issue. news 10's rondrell moore joins us to explain how butterflies helped mark this day in the fight against addiction. 130 people die everyday in the u-s.. from drug overdose. that shocking stat comes from the national institute on drug abuse. leaders at hamilton center say they don't want the trend keep going in terre haute. that's what today's celebration was all about. it was a butterfly release. people came to the win recovery building on terre haute's west side. then, they released butterflies... more than 100 of them. those butterflies represented each of the men and women who die everyday in the united states from overdose. but officials say, it was not a sad event. they want to celebrate the lives of those who lost their battle to addiction... they also wanted to give hope to those who are still battling. 03:24:01,07 "most of us know somebody who is impacted by addiction or know somebody who is, so it's important for us to recognize that this is an issue that's not going away and it demands our attention. jana poorma} 03:26:19,19 i've lost friends to addiction and i know so many other people who have, and this is just a way to show how deeply it touches people's lives" leaders from the hamilton center stress help is available for people battling addiction. if you or someone you know is struggling... you can reach out to the hamilton center.