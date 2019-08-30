Speech to Text for Forgiving the man who murdered her son and spreading love is one mom's mission

forgiveness can be a challenge. but one mom forgave the man who murdered her son and is now spreading that message of love. good evening. i'm heather good... in for susan dinkel. scarlett lewis lost her 6-year-old in the sandy hook elementary school shooting. now... she travels the world telling people they should "choose love." in tonights top story... news 10's sarah lehman went to her presentation at sullivan high school. she has more on why lewis uses her son's legacy to change lives. sara} scarlett lewis came here to sullivan high school to tell her story. and explain why she forgives the man who murdered her son. pk} na} "awesome jess! it is august 24th 2012 and jess has brand new soccer shoes." 7 years ago a man walked into an elementary school...shot and killed 26 people. including 6 year old jesse lewis. now, his mom is traveling the world spreading love. "i started this movement to choose love following the murder of my 6 year old at sandy hook elementary." friday scarlett lewis, jesses mom, spoke at sullivan high school to 4th through 12th graders. she wants people all around the world to simply choose love. she believes..l and has research to back it up -- that if social and emotional intelligence is taught.. tragedys like sandy hook won't happen as often. southwest school corporation agrees. "we've already started teaching some of the lessons and we're having some great conversations with students and teachers and staff about what it means to choose love and how we can do that in our school corporation and then even our larger community." stand u} courage... gratitude... forgiveness... and compassion that's the "choose love" formula lewis shares. "it's a powerful formula for choosing love that can help them to thoughtfully respond to any situation cirumstance or interaction by choosing love. which of course is kindess caring concern and compassion and when you do that you take your personal power back and you make the world a better place." if you're not a student or staff member here at sullivan.. you still have the chance to hear lewis' story and about her movement. she'll be speaking in the auditorium at sullivan high school friday night at 6. reporting in sullivan.. in i'm sarah lehman news 10. "28"-people "28"-people were killed during the sandy hook massacre... including the shooter and his