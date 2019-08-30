All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - overnight hurricane dorian strengthened into a category 2 storm. dorian should make landfall on monday as a category 4 hurricane. dorian's winds could top 100 miles an hour when it comes ashore. that's expected to happen anywhere from south florida to the georgia border.

on sunday... duke energy crews will head south. that's to help with the aftermath of hurricane dorian. rick burger from duke energy says he's preparing to send around 150 workers to georgia. from there workers will respond to outages and emergencies. burger says workers' first priority will be restoring power to the community.

on sunday illinois will say final goodbyes to trooper nick hopkins. he died last week while serving a warrant in east st. louis. hopkins spent 10 years as an illinois state trooper. early in his career, he worked closely with the clark county sheriff's department. hopkins' funeral starts at 10 in the morning sunday at the high school in waterloo, illinois.

happening today... "fifi's lunchbox" will host an all-day fundraiser in terre haute. that's for the "council on domestic abuse." this is video from a fundraiser held last night at delish café. as we've reported coda needs $150,000 to keep its residential services going. as of yesterday the community had raised more than $82,000 for coda. if the organization raises $90,000 regional hospital says it will then give $10,000 to hit the $100,000 mark. on top of that the wabash valley community foundation will then donate the remaining $50,000 the shelter needs to remain open. that's with a match grant.

the wait is over. the little italy festival is here. celebrating its 54th year, it's one of the oldest festivals in indiana. the festival celebrates the italian immigrants who founded the community. since 1966 the festival has been a major hit. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from clinton. she has more on the festival and why people wait all year for it. you can see they're ready to start the big festival out here. *adlib what's around me* here's what you can expect to see over the weekend. you can see on your screen crews were setting up yesterday for today's event. the entire celebration goes through monday. take a look at your screen for some of those times and dates. it starts today at 6 pm and goes until 11 pm. and for saturday, sunday, and monday it starts at 11 am and goes until 9 pm. the festival started as the "project lift." it was meant to "lift" up the surrounding community and make clinton more enjoyable. you can see in the video from last year. it's brought in people from all over to celebrate the history while making more memories. for more information on the festival, go to wthitv.com. reporting live in clinton, jk, news 10.