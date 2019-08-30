Clear

TODAY: Cloudy, late storms possible. HIGH: 83

The high pressure responsible for our recent pleasant weather will edge to the east and allow a weak cold front to drop across the area.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:50 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 6:54 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TONIGHT: Early showers, cloudy. LOW: 64

TOMORROW: Afternoon storms, cloudy. HIGH: 84

Detailed Forecast:

The high pressure responsible for our recent pleasant weather will edge to the east and allow a weak cold front to drop across the area. A chance of scattered showers will be in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be below the average high of 86°.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

