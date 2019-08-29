Speech to Text for Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

with the public. indiana's attorney general stopped in the wabash valley today to talk about crime prevention. curtis hill made an appearance in terre haute. it was one stop in series across the state. hill took time to discuss crime prevention strategies with law enforcement and local politicians. they discussed techniques that are working and some that need some improvement in the fight against crime. hill says it's important to hear from all parts of the state. 02:40:58,20 "and then, we want to take that information and compile it and compare it to the information in other parts of the state." hill scheduled 14 stops... total across