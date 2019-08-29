Clear

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the state. police need your help tonight identifying a convenience store robber in terre haute. vigo county sheriff john plasse has details in tonight's "crime stopper report". pk} this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on august 23rd a theft occurred at the hoosier pete on north lafayette ave. please take a look at this video. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. you can see a subject who is a white male, thin build, shaved head wearing a black shirt hanging around the counter. he then reaches over the counter while the clerk is pre-occupied grabbing cash and then quickly exiting the store. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.
