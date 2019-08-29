Clear

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 10:14 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

biggest take away for me was understanding what i need in a relationship" a former vigo county student talks about the positives of the school corporation's sex education curriculum. plus, their partnership with the crisis pregnancy center. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox 10. it's a story we first brought you earlier this week. some parents are opting their kids "out" of the vigo county school corporation's sex education program. that program is taught by crisis pregnancy center in terre haute. news 10's sarah lehman sat down with c-p-c today. she has more from them and how they helped a former student. sara} crisis pregnancy center has been teaching the "creating positive relationships" program since 19-92. leaders of the group say their first priority is healthy relationships. sex education is only a small part. pk} creating positive relationships. that's the program that is taught to vigo county school students. "we just help students think throught what are some of the possible consequences that can happen. but really it's relationship education." the crisis pregnancy center learns the curriculum from cpr. then they take that program into schools all across the wabash valley. they talk to sixth graders all the way into high school. christopher clapp graduated this last year from terre haute north. "when i was a senior during the fall i kinda went through a low point in my life. and i didn't really know how i was supporsed to treat that." that's when he took a health class. where c-p-r was taught. clapp says... "i wouldn't say it was necessarily life changing but it definitely kind of enlightend me in how i am supposed to treat others how i am supposed to treat myself." cary king the director of creating positive relationships says that's their goal. sex education is only a small part of that. "it really is more relationship based education but then we do go into what are some of the risks if that relationship and romantic relationship does become physical." something clapp says has helped him even after high school "the relationship that i'm in now is super healthy and i'm actually understnading like what is expected of me but what i should also expect of that person so that's really special to me and that has lasted me my longest relationship." sara} the crisis pregnancy center says everything they teach is scientific based... not faith based. they also encourage parents to be apart of the curriculum and help them understand things outside of the classroom. back to you.
