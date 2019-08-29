Speech to Text for Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

hand surgeons have a warning for pet owners. they say the way you walk your dog could be putting you at risk for broken bones and other injuries. in tonight's health alert... news 10's heather good explains "how" you use a leash. impacts your chances for injury. many dog owners have a tendency to wrap a leash around their hands and fingers. hand surgeons in britian are urging against this. they say a lot of hand injuries happen when dogs pull on the leash. dog owner mike mccullough says 4-year-old avery and 12-year-old midge are pretty good pups on a leash and they enjoy their time outside. dog owner mike mccullough says, "she gets a little more lax about it as you can see." mccullough says he's rescued other dogs over the years... and knows larger pups can be harder to handle. no matter the size -- experts say -- how you walk your dog could put you at risk for serious hand injuries. the british society for surgery of the hand recently issued an important warning. surgeons say... thousands of dog owners suffer broken hands and fingers... and even skin loss... because they are misusing leashes and dog collars. experts say you should not wrap a leash around your hand and fingers. instead -- they suggest using retractable leashes with handles. that's something mccullough says he is already doing with midge and avery. dog owner mike mccullough says, "when you approached that was the first thing i did. i had these, i call them like a fishing reel, they retract. i brought them back to get them closer to me because you know, you maybe don't know who is walking up on you." experts say retractable leads can give your pet room to roam but give you more control when you need them close. larger dogs should be kept on shorter leashes so they don't build up speed and cause damage when the leash tightens abruptly. another tip... don't loop your fingers underneath a dogs collar. instead find a collar or harness with a grab handle. in vigo county, with apollo, heather good, news 10.