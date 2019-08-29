Speech to Text for Vincennes golf tournament benefits family of fallen service members

new for you tonight at 6... one golf tournament in vincennes, indiana had a special meaning. "horn playing taps." the county club of vincennes hosted the "fold of honor golf scramble". it benefits the families of fallen and disabled service members. officials use the money to create scholarships in their honor. around 100 players took part in today's scramble. organizers say they were inspired to do this after seeing a memorial plaque in oklahoma. "you see all the plaques of all the fallen soldiers and the families that they've helped. the place is just, it's very emotional the first time you go there." organizers say last year they raised around 30-thousand dollars. this year