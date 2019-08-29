Clear

Vigo County Public Library to host leadership forums

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at shawnee theatre. the vigo county public library wants to help you transform your life. the library is launching a leadership initiative. the goal is to provide provide people in the community with more opportunities. the library will hold several leadership forums for people in every age group. sessions will focus on leadership and technology, leadership and writing, and even leadership and the arts. library officials say change is on the way for vigo county. they want the library to be able to help with the transition. "we'll really be encouraging people to develop their own leadership style so they can become a leader in their family, in their school, in their business, definitely in their community." library officials say they also want to make sure vigo county is prepared for the upcoming
