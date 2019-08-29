Speech to Text for Knox County 911 gets funding to upgrade CAD system

saturday morning. 2-point-8 million dollars is coming to indiana. it's all in efforts to help upgrade 9-1-1 services across the state. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how some of that money is coming right here to the valley. pk} "in small communities it can be difficult for dispatch centers to upgrade their aging technology. however thanks to some new money knox county will soon make upgrades that could help save lives. upgrades to knox county's computer aided dispatch, or cad system, will cost $173,000. the county has received a matching grant to get that project done. the state will pay for sixty percent while the county will take on forty. currently important information for knox county is located on servers in indianapolis. the upgrades will bring that information to servers located at the dispatch center in knox county. along with the upgrades central dispatch has also begun it's own facebook page. the page will be used to share information with the public. interim director rob mcmullen says he hopes it can give people an avenue to talk to the department. "just basic information we'll put out there. i mean when trick or treat hours are or any type of thing that we would, a lot of people might call about and want to know some information. we'll try to post that on our facebook page." "knox county hopes to make the upgrades to their technology by the end of the year. in knox county, gary brian news 10."