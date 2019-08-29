Clear

Knox County 911 gets funding to upgrade CAD system

Knox County 911 gets funding to upgrade CAD system

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Knox County 911 gets funding to upgrade CAD system

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday morning. 2-point-8 million dollars is coming to indiana. it's all in efforts to help upgrade 9-1-1 services across the state. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how some of that money is coming right here to the valley. pk} "in small communities it can be difficult for dispatch centers to upgrade their aging technology. however thanks to some new money knox county will soon make upgrades that could help save lives. upgrades to knox county's computer aided dispatch, or cad system, will cost $173,000. the county has received a matching grant to get that project done. the state will pay for sixty percent while the county will take on forty. currently important information for knox county is located on servers in indianapolis. the upgrades will bring that information to servers located at the dispatch center in knox county. along with the upgrades central dispatch has also begun it's own facebook page. the page will be used to share information with the public. interim director rob mcmullen says he hopes it can give people an avenue to talk to the department. "just basic information we'll put out there. i mean when trick or treat hours are or any type of thing that we would, a lot of people might call about and want to know some information. we'll try to post that on our facebook page." "knox county hopes to make the upgrades to their technology by the end of the year. in knox county, gary brian news 10." indiana university and greene county university and
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down